Ian Bishop, the former West Indies pace bowler, has heaped praise on legendary Pakistan six-hitter Shahid Afridi.

Asked to describe Afridi in one word when speaking to ESPNcricinfo, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, Bishop settled on “superb.”

Afridi represented Pakistan in 27 Tests and made 1,716 runs, which included five centuries and eight fifties, at an average of 36.51.

He also played 398 ODIs, where he amassed 8,064 runs, which included six hundreds and 39 half-centuries, at an average of 23.57.

In regards to his T20I career, the 43-year-old made 1,416 runs in 99 matches at an average of 17.92 and a strike-rate of 150.

The Pakistan cricket team have done well as of late as they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They then featured in the Asia Cup, where they fell agonisingly short of making it to the final.

Currently, the men in green are taking part in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and kicked off their campaign in style as they beat the Netherlands by 81 runs.

Their next match will be against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

