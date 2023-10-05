Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Harbhajan Singh, the former India spinner, firmly believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is talented enough to be as good of a batsman as Virat Kohli.

Both players are the frontline batters for their respective teams and have therefore been compared to each other.

However, since Kohli has played cricket for a lot longer and achieved so much more throughout his career, Harbhajan noted it will take some time for Azam to be classed in the same category.

“He will reach there someday, as he is a wonderful player,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently made 76 runs in two test matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

Following this, he struck 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

In the Asia Cup, he amassed 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Pakistan kicked off their Asia Cup campaign with an impressive 238-run victory over Nepal before they had to share one point apiece with India after their match was washed out.

Despite this, they still made it to the Super Four stage, where they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

In their next game against India, their unbeaten run came to an end as they lost by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had a chance to make it to the Asia Cup final, but couldn’t do it as Sri Lanka beat them by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

The men in green will now feature in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which starts on October 5.

Pakistan’s opening game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

