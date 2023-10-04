Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, has called left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir a “world-renowned fast bowler” after it was announced that he would be joining Derbyshire for the 2024 county season.

Amir will be available for the first half of the County Championship, which is the four-day competition, and the entire group stage of the Vitality Blast, which is the T20 tournament.

It should be noted that along with his Pakistan duties, Arthur also coaches Derbyshire.

“Mohammad is a world-renowned fast bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir was recently in action for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he took 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 6.87.

The Pakistan team, meanwhile, beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before crushing Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Their latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where they started with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off.

Having advanced to the Super Four stage, the men in green continued to impress as they cruised past Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Things started to go awry for them from this point on as India demolished them by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had an opportunity to reach the Asia Cup final, but they couldn’t do it as Sri Lanka beat them by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Next up for the men in green will be the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which starts on October 5.

Pakistan’s first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

