Shaun Tait, the former Australia seamer, pointed out that Pakistan pace ace Naseem Shah is generating reverse swing with the old ball.

This makes him infinitely more dangerous as he already possesses the ability to get out-swing and in-swing.

With so many variations in his expanding arsenal of deliveries, Tait admitted that the 20-year-old will test the skills of every batsman he goes up against.

“He can also reverse the old ball,” the former Pakistan bowling coach told respected journalist Saj Sadiq as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem has been in good form as of late as he took nine wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 23.

In Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, he claimed two wickets in two games at an average of 28.50.

Most recently, he played in the Asia Cup and finished with seven wickets in four matches at an average of 20.

However, Naseem suffered a shoulder injury in Pakistan’s loss to India in the Super Four stage and has been ruled out of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

He is also likely to miss Pakistan’s tour of Australia at the end of the year and the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

The men in green will begin their World Cup campaign on October 6 when they take on the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

