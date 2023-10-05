Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mohammad Yousuf, the former batting coach, firmly believes Pakistan are capable of winning the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The men in green have only won the 50-over World Cup once before, which came in 1992 when former Prime Minister Imran Khan captained the side.

Given the team’s exceptional batsman, bowlers and fielders, Yousuf feels that they could go all the way if they play the right way.

“I think we have a very good chance of winning the World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Their latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where they fell agonisingly short of making it to the final.

The men in green’s attention will now turn to the World Cup, which begins on October 5.

First up for them will be a clash against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 9245 ( 77.79 % ) No! 2639 ( 22.21 % )

