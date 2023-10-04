Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Yasir Shah, the Pakistan spinner, said captain Babar Azam keeps on amazing people with his consistency and incredible skills.

Azam has been the men in green’s top run-scorer for a couple of years now and is the backbone of the team’s batting line-up.

Having made big scores in all three formats and broken numerous records as well, Yasir sees the 28-year-old continuing to soar to higher heights.

“Your consistency and skill continue to amaze us all. Keep soaring higher!” the 37-year-old said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam recently scored 76 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He subsequently amassed 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

His latest assignment was captaining Pakistan in the Asia Cup, where he finished with 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

The men in green will now feature in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which gets underway on October 5.

Pakistan’s first match will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: The ODI king, Misbah-ul-Haq puts Pakistan player at the summit above everyone else

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 9225 ( 77.84 % ) No! 2626 ( 22.16 % )

Like this: Like Loading...