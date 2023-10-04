Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

AB de Villiers, the South Africa batting great, admitted that he feels Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been a “little bit inconsistent” at the number four spot.

Rizwan recently asked to be promoted from number five to four and got his wish.

However, with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup right around the corner, De Villiers wants to see the 31-year-old from Peshawar chip in with big scores more regularly as he knows how important that number four position is.

“We see (Mohammad) Rizwan there in the number four slot, little bit inconsistent [and] up and down,” he said in a YouTube video.

Rizwan recently came on as a substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed during the second Test against Sri Lanka, where he scored an unbeaten 50.

Following this, he amassed 90 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included a top score of 67, at an average of 30.

Most recently, he was involved in the Asia Cup and finished with 195 runs in five games, which included two fifties, at an average of 97.50.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign in brutal fashion as they destroyed Nepal by 238 runs before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Having made it through to the Super Four stage, the men in green took down Bangladesh by seven wickets.

It was at this point that things started to go awry for them as they lost to India by 228 runs.

Still in with a chance to qualify for the Asia Cup final, Pakistan couldn’t do it as Sri Lanka beat them by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

The men in green will now play in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which starts on October 5.

Their first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

