Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach, called captain Babar Azam the “king” of ODI cricket right now.

Azam has been brilliant in the format throughout his career as he has scored 5,409 runs in 108 matches, which includes 19 centuries and 28 fifties, at an average of 58.16.

Just recently, the 28-year-old became the fastest batsman to score 5,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Having worked with Azam and seen how far the Lahore native has come, Misbah wants him to keep scoring runs and winning games for Pakistan.

“You are the king of this format. Keep shining and keep going strong,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam has been in solid form as of late as he scored 76 runs in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He followed that up with 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Most recently, he led Pakistan in the Asia Cup and amassed 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

The men in green will now be in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which starts on October 5.

Their first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

