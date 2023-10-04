Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, believes there are few batsmen as good as Saud Shakeel when it comes to playing spinners.

His praise for the 28-year-old comes after Shakeel dominated in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July 2023.

The Karachi native amassed 295 runs, which included a career-best 208 not out, at an average of 147.50. Thanks to his efforts, Pakistan secured a 2-0 series win.

“Very few can bat as well as Saud Shakeel against spin,” Ramiz said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following the conclusion of the Sri Lanka Test series, Shakeel got the chance to play one ODI against Afghanistan, in which he made nine runs.

He was then selected for the Asia Cup, but didn’t feature in any of the matches Pakistan played.

Shakeel is now in Pakistan’s team for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will take place in India and begin on October 5.

The men in green will start their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

