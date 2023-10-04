Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Yasir Shah, the veteran spinner, believes Pakistan pace sensation Zaman Khan is a star in the making as he has shown incredible potential.

Zaman has represented Pakistan in six T20Is so far and taken four wickets at an average of 32.50 and an economy rate of 6.66.

The 22-year-old recently played for Derbyshire in the 2023 Vitality Blast, which is the team that Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur coaches.

Having been bestowed with numerous chances to showcase his talent, the Mirpur native didn’t disappoint as he was the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 14 games at an average of 16.56 and an economy rate of 8.28.

He maintained his red-hot form in the Global T20 Canada, where he took seven wickets in six matches for the Toronto Nationals at an average of 20.28 and an economy rate of 7.10.

He returned to the United Kingdom after this to play in The Hundred and finished with two wickets in five games for the Manchester Originals at an average of 73.50 and an economy rate of 10.37.

Most recently, Zaman played in Pakistan’s clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, which marked his ODI debut. However, he went wicketless in the match, which the men in green lost and subsequently failed to make it to the final.

Having witnessed his dramatic rise to stardom, Yasir admitted that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Zaman.

“Rising star of cricket, Zaman Khan,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before crushing Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Having just finished playing in the Asia Cup, their attention will now turn to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which gets underway on October 5.

The men in green will kick off their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

