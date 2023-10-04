Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Akhtar, the Pakistan pace icon, said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “is a class apart” as he has established himself as one of the best fast bowlers in the world.

Afridi has developed a habit of striking early with the new ball and is also Pakistan’s go-to man when they are in desperate need of a wicket.

Despite only being 23 years old, the talented youngster, who is capable of bowling at speeds of 150 kph, has become the men in green’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

Having witnessed Afridi’s rise to stardom over the past few years, Akhtar acknowledged that Afridi is well on his way to greatness.

“He is a class apart,” the Rawalpindi Express said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Afridi has done well with the ball lately as he picked up six wickets in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He then played in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and finished with six wickets at an average of 16.33.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where took 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.50.

Afridi and the rest of the Pakistan team will now be involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which starts on October 5.

Their opening game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

