Muhammad Hurraira, the opening batsman gaining a lot of attention, has vowed to make it big and “play for Pakistan for a long time.”

The 21-year-old is one of the many bright prospects in the country and has been a force to be reckoned with on the domestic circuit, particularly in first-class cricket.

In 28 matches, the Sialkot native has scored 2,554, which includes eight centuries and nine fifties, at an average of 62.29.

Currently representing Faisalabad Region in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Hurraira knows it is another opportunity for him to convince the selectors to call him up to the Test side.

“It is everyone’s dream to represent Pakistan at the highest level so I am very excited. I spoke to my family and they all were very happy. It is all because of the prayers of my parents. This is just [the] beginning. I want to play for Pakistan for a long time,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team have achieved a number of good results as of late as they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before crushing Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Recently, they featured in the Asia Cup, where they demolished Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point apiece with India after their match was washed out, and cruised past Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, their unbeaten run was stopped when they went up against India in the Super Four stage as the men in blue pummelled them by 228 runs.

Pakistan had a chance to make it to the final, but they ended up losing to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

The men in green’s next assignment will be the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which starts on October 5.

Pakistan’s first match will see them face off against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

