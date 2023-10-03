Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul, the former pace ace, thinks Pakistan should pick Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as their go-to spinners for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The duo regularly feature in white-ball cricket for the men in green, with Shadab even being the vice-captain.

Pakistan’s spinners will have a key role to play throughout the tournament since India is known for its spin-friendly conditions.

“If you talk about [the] spin attack, knowing that the mega event is being played in India, then you require help from your spinners. You have top all-rounders like Mohammad Nawaz [and] Shadab Khan, and I think we have an excellent and balanced bowling side,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and then proceeded to crush Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

The men in green’s latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where Shadab took six wickets in five matches at an average of 40.83.

As for Nawaz, he finished with one wicket in three games at a bitterly disappointing average of 94.

Pakistan will now play in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will start on October 5.

Their opening game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

