Fawad Alam, the Pakistan middle order batsman, believes opener Abdullah Shafique is a classy cricketer.

Shafique has been turning heads with his performances in Test cricket as the 23-year-old has amassed 1,220 runs in 14 matches, which includes four centuries and four fifties, at an average of 50.83.

Alam was highly impressed with his career-best knock of 201 in the second Test against Sri Lanka in July 2023 and told the Sialkot native to “keep up the good work.”

“Top class inning from a classy batsman. Well done Abdullah Shafique on showcasing your class and temperament. Keep up the good work boy,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the Sri Lanka Test series, Shafique finished with 228 runs at an average of 76.

He didn’t play in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, but did feature in Pakistan’s must-win game against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup, where he scored 52 runs.

The promising batsman has been included in Pakistan’s squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which begins on October 5.

The men in green will start their campaign on October 6 when they take on the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

