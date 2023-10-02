Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, has liked what he has seen from top order power-hitter Saim Ayub, spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan and fast bowler Ihsanullah.

All three players are young, among the brightest talents Pakistan currently possess and have bright futures ahead of them.

Shadab, 24, is Pakistan limited overs vice-captain and has been around the national team for quite some time.

Ihsanullah and Ayub, meanwhile, are 20 and 21 years old respectively and rose to fame during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL). They subsequently went on to represent the men in green in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Seen some very good performances of Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan & Ihsanullah,” Akmal said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0 and a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which they won 3-0.

Shadab played in the Afghanistan ODI series and took four wickets at an average of 23.75.

Most recently, he featured in the Asia Cup and finished with six wickets in five games at an average of 40.83.

Shadab will now be involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which begins on October 5, but Ayub and Ihsanullah were not picked for the major event.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

