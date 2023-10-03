Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saeed Ajmal feels that spinner Imad Wasim is “not a bad player” and could be a good fit in the ODI team.

Imad last played an ODI in November 2020 but has remained active on the domestic scene and in T20Is.

He captained the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took nine wickets at an average of 28.22 and an economy rate of 7.93.

Following PSL 8, he finished with two wickets in three T20Is against Afghanistan at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 5.12.

He then proceeded to take eight wickets in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at an average of 10.37 and an economy rate of 5.92.

Most recently, Imad represented the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and took 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.71 and an economy rate of 7.16.

He was also the third-highest run-scorer with 313 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 39.12 and a strike-rate of 129.87.

“He is not a bad player,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad wasn’t part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

He was also not picked for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which Pakistan won 3-0, and the Asia Cup, where the team failed to make it to the final.

He has suffered the same fate for the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which starts on October 5.

Pakistan will play their first game on October 6 when they take on the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: One of the best I bowled to, 161.3 kph Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar picks left-hander full of style and grace

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 9206 ( 77.9 % ) No! 2611 ( 22.1 % )

Like this: Like Loading...