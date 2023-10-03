Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, believes Babar Azam is getting better as captain as he is starting to make the necessary improvements to develop his leadership skills.

Azam is coming off leading the national team to an impressive 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, where he made 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

He followed that up with 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66. Pakistan went on to win that series 3-0.

Recently, he was in action in the Asia Cup and finished with 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

However, he now has a major test ahead of him as Pakistan will feature in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Despite the big event starting this week, Arthur admitted that it is good to see Azam making the effort to become a better captain.

“I actually think he’s getting better,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

