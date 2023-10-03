Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Marnus Labuschagne, the Australia batsman, has admitted that at times, it feels like he has no clue on how to get Pakistan captain Babar Azam out.

Azam is well known for digging in for long periods of time and scoring plenty of runs that result in the men in green posting competitive totals.

As a result, whenever any team goes up against Pakistan, they know that the 28-year-old is the prize wicket and dismissing him early is likely to boost their chances of victory.

Labuschagne added that what makes Azam even more of a nightmare is the fact that he is “so versatile”, which means he is capable of adapting to all conditions without any trouble.

“He’s so versatile, he plays a high-tempo game naturally and having played against Babar on wickets that don’t bounce, you know when you’re going to India for a World Cup, there may not be too much bounce towards the back end, you almost feel like you don’t know how you’re going to get him out,” he said in a Fox Cricket YouTube video where the Australian team picked their current ODI World XI.

Azam has been in fairly good form with the bat as of late as he scored 76 runs in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then proceeded to play in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and made 113 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Most recently, he was in action in the Asia Cup and accumulated 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will start on October 5.

The men in green’s first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

