Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul has called out Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying he can’t only be good with the new ball.

Gul wants Afridi to have a greater impact with the old ball as Pakistan often turn to him to take wickets.

Since this is a big area of concern, he advised the 23-year-old to start working on it, especially since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India is fast approaching.

“He should work on delivering equally good spells with the old ball as he does with the new ball,” the 40-year-old from Peshawar told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was recently in action during Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka and took six wickets at an average of 37.33.

He then claimed six wickets in three ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

The star bowler’s latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he snapped up 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.50.

Pakistan will now be involved in the World Cup, which will begin on October 5.

Their opening game on October 6 will see them face the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Why isn’t he vice-captain, Rashid Latif believes Pakistan player who returned deserves it

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 9183 ( 77.97 % ) No! 2594 ( 22.03 % )

Like this: Like Loading...