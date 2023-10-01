Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the iconic power-hitter, believes middle order batsman Saud Shakeel has established himself as “one of the pillars of Pakistan’s batting.”

Shakeel has been exceptional for the men in green in Test cricket, where he has accumulated 875 runs in seven matches, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 87.50.

While the 28-year-0ld has been given infrequent opportunities in ODIs as well, Afridi is delighted to see the Karachi native doing well and making the most of the chances being thrown his way in Tests.

“He strengthened his status as one of the pillars of Pakistan’s batting,” Afridi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shakeel recently scored 295 runs, which included a career-best 208 not out, at an average of 147.50 in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He then featured in one ODI against Afghanistan, but only made nine runs.

Despite being picked for the Asia Cup, he didn’t get the opportunity to play in any of Pakistan’s matches.

He is now part of Pakistan’s squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India and get underway on October 5.

The men in green will start their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

