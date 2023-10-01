Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez, the former Pakistan all-rounder, admitted that he was highly impressed with top order batsman Abdullah Shafique’s batting in the Asia Cup.

Shafique only featured in Pakistan’s must-win game against Sri Lanka, but made the most of the opportunity he was given as he scored a career-best 52.

To date, most of the 23-year-old’s accomplishments in international cricket have come in Tests as he has amassed 1,220 runs in 14 matches, which includes four centuries and four fifties, at an average of 50.83.

The Sialkot native’s knock of 52 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup went in vain as Pakistan lost the match, but Hafeez noted that it would have given the youngster a lot of confidence.

“Very impressive & technically solid innings from Abdullah Shafique. So pleasing to watch,” Hafeez said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shafique recently played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he accumulated 228 runs, which included a career-best innings of 201, at an average of 76.

He didn’t play in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan that followed and then proceeded to feature in the aforementioned game against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

Shafique is now part of Pakistan’s squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which begins on October 5.

The men in green will kick off their campaign on October 6 when they face the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

