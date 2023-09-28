Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Waqar Younis, the iconic pace bowler, has confirmed that he isn’t interested in returning as Pakistan’s head coach or bowling coach, and nor would he want any position within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) either.

Waqar has served as the national team’s head coach and bowling coach on multiple occasions in the past, but stated that he is currently “happy with what I am doing.”

He noted that he wants to spend more time with his family and do a little commentary.

“Even if they (PCB) do, I don’t think so I am in any position to take any post. I am happy with what I am doing. My children are at such an age where I need to spend more time with the family. Rest is my business and some commentary – which I think is the right way to go now,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before taking down Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Most recently, they played in the Asia Cup and kicked off their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off.

Having booked their spot in the Super Fours, the men in green continued to impress as they cruised past Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, their unbeaten streak was ended when they lost to India by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had a chance to make it to the Asia Cup final, but they failed to do so as Sri Lanka beat them by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

The men in green will now feature in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will begin on October 5.

Their first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

