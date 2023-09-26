Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saqlain Mushtaq, the legendary Pakistan spinner, said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is an effective bowler since he has an abundance of aggression.

Afridi is known for his attacking style of bowling, where he uses pace, swing and extra bounce to make batsmen’s lives uncomfortable.

This often results in him getting early wickets or striking at pivotal times for Pakistan.

“Aggressiveness runs through his veins!” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Cricwick on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Afridi recently featured in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka and finished with six wickets at an average of 37.33.

He followed that up with six wickets in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he claimed 10 wickets in five games at an average of 23.50.

Pakistan kickstarted their campaign with a convincing 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Having made it through to the Super Four stage, the men in green proceeded to crush Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, their unbeaten run was ended when India battered them by 228 runs.

Still in with a chance to make it to the Asia Cup final, Pakistan couldn’t get the job done as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan will now feature in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will get underway on October 5.

The men in green will kick off their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

