Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, has high hopes for left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir after Derbyshire signed him for the 2024 county season.

Arthur, who is also Derbyshire’s head coach, is excited to see how the 31-year-old from Gujjar Khan performs when he comes to England next year.

Amir will play the first half of the County Championship, which is the four-day competition, and the group stage of the Vitality Blast, which is the T20 tournament.

“I’m so excited to see what he will produce,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

A former bowling prodigy in Pakistan, Amir recently played for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and claimed 16 wickets in 10 games at an average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 6.87.

As for the Pakistan team, they whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before annihilating Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Most recently, they participated in the Asia Cup and kicked off their campaign with a convincing 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Even though this happened, the men in green made it through to the Super Fours and defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Their unbeaten streak was ended in their next game against India as they ended up being crushed by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had a chance to book their spot in the Asia Cup final, but failed to do so as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

The men in green’s next assignment will be the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will begin on October 5.

Pakistan’s first game will see them take on the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Aggressiveness runs through his veins, Saqlain Mushtaq on Pakistan’s go-to wicket-taking bowler

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 8981 ( 78.19 % ) No! 2505 ( 21.81 % )

Like this: Like Loading...