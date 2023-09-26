Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan all-rounder, likes what he has seen from Saud Shakeel, calling the middle order batsman a “fresh breath of air.”

Shakeel has cemented his spot in the Test team for the foreseeable future with a number of strong performances.

So far, the 28-year-old from Karachi has amassed 875 runs in seven matches, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 87.50.

He has been used sporadically in ODIs as well, but there is no indication that Shakeel will be incorporated in the middle order going forward.

Regardless of this, Afridi is excited by Shakeel’s superb batting and feels he can be a major asset for the men in green.

“Saud Shakeel was exceptional and a fresh breath of air,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Shakeel made 295 runs, which included a career-best 208 not out, at an average of 147.50.

He also featured in one ODI against Afghanistan, scoring nine runs.

Shakeel was picked for the recent Asia Cup, but didn’t feature in any of the games.

Pakistan will now take part in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will begin on October 5.

Their opening game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

