Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir, the left-arm fast bowler, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is not his favourite batsman in T20Is even though he was at the top of his list for Tests and ODIs.

Amir has not been a fan of the 28-year-old in the shortest format for quite some time and even said that the star batsman is not threatening at all in T20Is.

India batting maestro Virat Kohli was the 31-year-old’s top choice in T20Is, while opener Shubman Gill was also mentioned as Amir thinks he is “the next big thing for India.”

“Virat [Kohli], Babar is my favourite apart from T20s. He is my favourite in Tests and ODIs. Finally, Shubman Gill, as I feel he will be the next big thing for India in [the] future if he maintains his current form,” the Gujjar Khan native said during a question and answer session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has been in solid form for Pakistan lately as he scored 76 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then proceeded to make 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

As for the Asia Cup, the Lahore-born batsman scored 207 runs in five matches, which includes a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a 238-run victory over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was abandoned due to rain.

Despite this, the men in green advanced to the Super Four stage and defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Following this, they were dealt their first loss as India demolished them by 228 runs.

Pakistan had an opportunity to qualify for the Asia Cup final, but blew it as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

The men in green will now take part in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which begins on October 5.

Pakistan’s opening game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

