Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Matthew Hayden, the power-hitting Australia opener, has lauded Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan for being a “wonderful fielder.”

Shadab is among the best fielders in the game right now as he has a knack for making jaw-dropping stops and taking breathtaking catches as well.

Fielding is often an underappreciated trait as it can play a pivotal role in helping teams win matches.

“He is also a wonderful fielder,” Hayden told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab was not selected for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but did take four wickets at an average of 23.75 in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He recently represented his country in the Asia Cup, where he picked up six wickets in five games at an average of 40.83.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a convincing 238-run win over Nepal before being forced to settle for one point apiece in their clash with India as the match was washed out.

Having made it to the Super Fours, Pakistan continued to shine as they cruised past Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, their momentum was stopped by India as the men in blue comprehensively beat them by 238 runs.

Pakistan still had a chance to progress to the Asia Cup final, but they ended up losing to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

