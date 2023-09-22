Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan captain, admitted that pace bowler Hasan Ali deserves a lot of respect for always giving it 100 percent when bowling.

Hasan hasn’t been at his best lately, with the 29-year-old admitting that he was removed from the team for not taking wickets consistently.

Despite this, he has continued to work hard behind the scenes, which is something Latif applauded him for.

Hasan has been given a lifeline to get his international career back on track as he replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Naseem suffered an injury to his shoulder during the Asia Cup and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

“[He] gives his 100 percent,” the former wicketkeeper-batsman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team have been in good form lately as they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before claiming a 3-0 ODI series win over Afghanistan.

The men in green recently featured in the Asia Cup, where they began with a comprehensive 238-run win over Nepal.

Pakistan were then forced to share one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain after the men in blue were bowled out for 266.

Heading into the Super Four stage, they demolished Bangladesh by seven wickets in Lahore.

Things began to fall apart for Pakistan from here as they lost to India by 228 runs and Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method, which led to them being eliminated from the Asia Cup.

Pakistan will now feature in the World Cup, which gets underway on October 5.

The men in green will start their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

