Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Hasan Ali, the Pakistan fast bowler, has admitted that he failed to take enough wickets in ODIs and T20Is, which was the reason why he was axed from the team.

He admitted that he failed to live up to expectations and thus accepted the selectors’ decision to remove him from the side to give other bowlers performing well a chance.

“During the T20I matches, I was unable to secure any wickets, and although I managed to take two wickets in my last ODI, it wasn’t enough to retain my place in the national squad,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan has been playing county cricket for Warwickshire lately and has taken 24 wickets in six County Championship matches at an average of 21.58.

The 29-year-old from Gujranwala also picked up nine wickets in five Vitality Blast games at an average of 14.33 and an economy rate of 6.78.

Hasan was picked for Pakistan’s recently-concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but wasn’t included in the playing XI in both games as the men in green clinched a 2-0 win.

He has not been selected for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26 or the Asia Cup, which will be hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

