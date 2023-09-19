Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Waqar Younis, the legendary Pakistan pace bowler, doesn’t have any plans to coach again in the near future of take up any other role as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) haven’t offered him anything.

Waqar has been Pakistan’s head coach and bowling coach multiple times in the past.

However, despite recent changes in leadership in the PCB, no job offers have been extended to him.

“I haven’t been offered anything in the board,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before defeating Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Most recently, they took part in the Asia Cup and started with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off.

Having made it through to the Super Fours, the men in green proceeded to batter Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Their unbeaten run came to an end when India crushed them by 228 runs.

Things went from bad to worse as they subsequently lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method, which eliminated them from the Asia Cup.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

