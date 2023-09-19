Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, knows left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir is a “big-game player” as it is something he has witnessed first-hand.

His praise for the 31-year-old comes after it was announced that Amir would be joining Derbyshire for the 2024 county season.

As head coach of Derbyshire, Arthur is pleased to have signed someone of Amir’s talent as he knows it will benefit his team immensely.

“He has been a big-game player throughout his career and that’s something I’ve seen first-hand,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir is currently representing the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and taken 15 wickets in eight games at an average of 12.53 and an economy rate of 6.59.

The Pakistan team, meanwhile, beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Most recently, they were involved in the Asia Cup, where they beat Nepal by 238 runs before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was washed out.

Having booked their spot in the Super Four stage, the men in green proceeded to batter Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Following this, their unbeaten run came to an end as India obliterated them by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had an opportunity to advance to the Asia Cup final, but they fell short in their bid to do so as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

