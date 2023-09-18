Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aakash Chopra, the former India batsman, admitted that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has the tendency to bowl unplayable deliveries at times.

Afridi has showcased this time and time again, which has cemented his status as one of the top wicket-takers in the world right now.

The 23-year-old also has a habit of striking with the new ball and is the go-to man for the men in green when they are in need of a breakthrough.

“Some of the deliveries were simply unplayable,” Chopra said on Twitter.

Afridi recently took six wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He then picked up six wickets in three ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

Afridi just finished playing in the Asia Cup, where he claimed 10 wickets in five games at an average of 23.50.

Pakistan started well in the tournament as they recorded a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as rain ruined their match.

Having made it to the Super Fours, the men in green thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, they subsequently suffered their first loss when India thumped them by 228 runs.

Pakistan had the chance to book their spot in the Asia Cup final, but failed to do so after losing to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

