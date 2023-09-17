Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said it is a “matter of pride” for him to see captain Babar Azam become the best batsman in the world.

Some might argue that the 28-year-old already sits at the summit since he is a consistent run-scorer in all three formats of the game.

On top of that, he has broken numerous records and is well on his way to becoming one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan has ever produced.

While Azam has enjoyed a magnificent career so far, Arthur wants to ensure the Lahore-born cricketer keeps getting better and reaching new heights.

“Babar is a matter of pride for me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “The way he has developed as a world class batsman and matured as a leader.”

Azam recently scored 76 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then proceeded to make 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37.66.

Most recently, he led the men in green in the Asia Cup, where he accumulated 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Pakistan began their campaign in dominant fashion as they registered a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was washed out.

Despite this, they booked their spot in the Super Four stage and proceeded to thump Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Their unbeaten streak was ended in their clash against India as the men in blue demolished them by 228 runs.

Pakistan had the opportunity to qualify for the Asia Cup final, but failed to do so when they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

