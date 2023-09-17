Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mohammad Amir, the left-arm pace bowler, has asked what Shahid Afridi was thinking when speaking about his relationship with Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Amir pointed out that Afridi “mistakenly” made false remarks about the contents of a message he sent him.

The message was sent as a result of Amir’s behaviour towards Azam during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL). In it, Afridi allegedly said how Amir would be able to play under Azam’s captaincy if he were to make an international comeback.

However, Amir refuted this, insisting that all the former all-rounder did was laud his bowling and ask him about an injury he had picked up.

“I don’t know what he was thinking when he said that. I guess he speaks a little quickly so he might have mistakenly said that,” the 31-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka and scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

He then scored 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

His most recent assignment was the Asia Cup, where he amassed 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Pakistan began their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was abandoned due to rain.

Despite this, the men in green advanced to the Super Four stage and went on to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, their unbeaten run was ended when they lost to India by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had an opportunity to make it to the Asia Cup final, but fell just short of doing so as Sri Lanka beat them by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: No evidence he should be picked, Rashid Latif fails to understand logic of Pakistan batsman’s inclusion in the team

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 7099 ( 83.37 % ) No! 1416 ( 16.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...