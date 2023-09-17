Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Matthew Hayden, the former Australia opener, believes Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan is a “three-dimensional cricketer” like India’s Ravindra Jadeja.

Shadab can have an impact in all three facets of the game as he takes wickets, can score quick runs, and is a gun fielder as well.

Considering the many ways he can contribute when on the field, many cricketers, including Hayden, see him as a big impact player.

“Like Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), he is a three-dimensional cricketer,” the 51-year-old Australian told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab was not in Pakistan’s team for their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he did take four wickets at an average of 23.75 in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan that followed.

Most recently, he played in the Asia Cup and snapped up six wickets in five games at an average of 40.83.

The men in green started the tournament on a high as they pummelled Nepal by 238 runs. After that, they were forced to share one point apiece with India as rain ruined their highly-anticipated clash.

Even though this happened, Pakistan booked their spot in the Super Fours and went on to batter Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, their red-hot form was extinguished when they were comprehensively beaten by 228 runs in their showdown with India.

Pakistan still had a chance to reach the Asia Cup final, but came up short in their bid to do so as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Matter of pride for me, Mickey Arthur wants Pakistan batsman to be the best

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 7099 ( 83.37 % ) No! 1416 ( 16.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...