Mohammad Haris, the top order Pakistan batsman, doesn’t want to be limited to T20Is just because he is an attacking player.

He outlined his plans to feature in all three forms of the game for the men in green as he believes he has something to offer in every format.

So far, the 22-year-old from Peshawar has played six ODIs and scored 30 runs at an average of 7.50 and a strike-rate of 85.71.

As for his T20I career, he has amassed 126 runs in nine games at an average of 14 and a strike-rate of 127.27.

While Haris has yet to make his Test debut, it should be noted that he has been involved in five first-class matches and made 127 runs at an average of 21.16.

“My aim is to represent Pakistan in all three formats. Just because I play aggressively doesn’t mean that I want to be restricted to T20Is only,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris did not play in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

However, he was part of the team for the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Having progressed to the Super Four stage, Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in Lahore.

They then suffered their first loss at the hands of India as they were demolished by 228 runs.

Haris got the opportunity to feature in Pakistan’s clash against Sri Lanka, which was effectively a semi-final. However, he could only make three runs as the men in green succumbed to a two-wicket defeat via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

