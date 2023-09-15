Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shahid Afridi, the legendary big-hitting all-rounder, expressed his happiness at the fact that he beat Pakistan captain Babar Azam in a game of pool.

The 28-year-old had visited Afridi’s house a couple of months ago with other members of the national team and the duo engaged in a competitive match.

Even though Azam ended up losing, Afridi noted that he ensured to “motivated him.”

“I beat him [Babar] in the pool match but I didn’t let him get demotivated. I motivated him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently scored 76 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then proceeded to make 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Recently, he captained Pakistan in the Asia Cup and amassed 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Pakistan started the tournament on a high as they demolished Nepal by 238 runs before having to share one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Having made it through to the Super Fours, the men in green maintained their momentum as they cruised past Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, things went downhill for Pakistan from here as they first lost to India by 228 runs.

After this, they faced Sri Lanka for a spot in the Asia Cup final and proceeded to lose by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: My first choice, Pakistan captain Babar Azam picks another wicketkeeper over Mohammad Rizwan

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 6646 ( 85.16 % ) No! 1158 ( 14.84 % )

Like this: Like Loading...