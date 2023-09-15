Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, said Babar Azam is the only man who can be Pakistan’s captain in all three formats.

He noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should let him continue leading the side and urged them not to change anything or conduct any experiments by handing the leadership role to other players.

“I think Babar should be captain in all formats,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Under Azam’s captaincy, Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and then proceeded to whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Currently, they are involved in the Asia Cup, where the men in green beat Nepal by 238 runs before sharing one point apiece with India due to their game being rained off.

Despite this, Pakistan advanced to the Super Four stage and defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, things didn’t go according to plan after this as Pakistan lost to India by 228 runs.

They still had a chance to qualify for the Asia Cup final, but ended up losing to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

