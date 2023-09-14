Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the former Pakistan batting coach, has called spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz good players.

The duo have become Pakistan’s go-to spinners in limited overs cricket and usually bowl in the middle overs with the aim of taking wickets and restricting the flow of runs.

On top of being excellent spin bowlers, they are also handy batsmen who can hit big down the order, which Yousuf sees as a useful skill to have going into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

“Shadab [Khan] and Mohammad Nawaz are really good,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but Nawaz was. However, he didn’t feature in both Tests.

Both of them were then selected for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, where Shadab took four wickets at an average of 23.75 while Nawaz claimed two wickets in the one match he played at an average of 22.50.

They are now involved in the Asia Cup, where Shadab has taken five wickets in four games at an average of 38.

Nawaz, meanwhile, has snapped up one wicket in two matches at an average of 68.

Pakistan started the Asia Cup with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was ruined by rain.

Having progressed to the Super Four stage, the men in green continued to shine as they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, their unbeaten streak was ruined when they lost to India by 228 runs.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo for a spot in the Asia Cup final against India, which will take place on September 17 in the Sri Lankan capital.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

