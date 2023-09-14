Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Akhtar, the 161.3 kph fast bowler, has predicted that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will become “the greatest batsman ever.”

Azam has smashed a multitude of records already and established his reputation as an outstanding run-scorer in all three formats of the game.

Despite having achieved a great amount, the 28-year-old is still a long way from accomplishing Akhtar’s bold projection.

Nonetheless, the Rawalpindi Express has backed him to do it as Azam still has many years left in his international career.

“Babar Azam is in the process of becoming the greatest batsman ever,” he said on former India spinner Harbhajan Singh’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has done well with the bat over the last couple of months as he scored 76 runs in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then played in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and finished with 113 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37.66.

Currently, he is captaining Pakistan in the Asia Cup and has amassed 178 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 151, at an average of 59.33.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was rained off.

Having made it through to the Super Fours, the men in green thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets prior to suffering their first loss as India beat them by 228 runs.

Pakistan are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo for a spot in the Asia Cup final.

If they win, they will face India once again on September 17 in the Sri Lankan capital.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

