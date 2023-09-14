Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Pakistan left-arm seamer, has urged people to stop fixating on the team’s clash with India as he is more focused on ensuring the men in green win the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India and Pakistan have played each other twice in the ongoing Asia Cup, with the first game being abandoned due to rain, while the second match saw India demolish their arch-rivals by 228 runs in the Super Four stage.

With the two nations set to meet again in the World Cup on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Afridi pointed out that while the game is important, it should not be the main focus as winning the World Cup is the ultimate prize.

Pakistan have only won the World Cup once before, which came back in 1992 when Imran Khan was captain.

“We should stop thinking and concentrating on just India versus Pakistan match because that’s just one game. We need to focus our thoughts on how to win the World Cup, and as a team, this will be our aim,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has been in solid form lately as he took six wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He then proceeded to claim six wickets in three ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, he has taken eight wickets in four matches at an average of 22.87.

Aside from their washout and loss to India, Pakistan have won all their other Asia Cup matches as they battered Nepal by 238 runs and cruised past Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Pakistan need to beat Sri Lanka in their Super Four game on September 14 in Colombo to book their spot in the final against India, which will take place on September 17 in the Sri Lankan capital.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

