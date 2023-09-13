Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Usman Qadir, the Pakistan spinner, admitted he remains in the dark about why he was dropped from the national team.

Qadir had been performing well in T20Is as he took 29 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 19.06 and an economy rate of 8.13.

However, he suddenly saw his opportunities dry up in September 2022, which is the last time he played for the men in green.

The 30-year-old son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir is now searching for answers about why he was axed and what he must do to get back into the team.

“I also don’t know the reason why I was dropped from the side,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Qadir was not selected for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also isn’t in the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, where the men in green started their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was ruined by rain.

Despite this, they advanced to the Super Four stage and took down Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, Pakistan suffered a setback in their Super Four clash against India as they were comprehensively beaten by 228 runs.

Next up for the men in green will be a Super Four match against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 6310 ( 86.47 % ) No! 987 ( 13.53 % )

