Mohammad Haris, the aggressive Pakistan batsman, made it clear that he “can hit sixes and fours” but admitted that he can’t solely rely on playing an attacking brand of cricket.

The 22-year-old is one of Pakistan’s brightest batting prospects and is expected to be given more opportunities to shine in the future.

In order to ensure he gives himself the best chance of succeeding, the Peshawar native has vowed to focus on improving his ability to rotate the strike through singles and twos.

“I can hit sixes and fours, but I need to concentrate on taking singles and doubles as well,” Haris was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris did not play in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or in their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He is part of the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, but hasn’t featured in a match yet.

Pakistan have been in good form throughout the tournament as they beat Nepal by 238 runs before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off.

Going into the Super Four stage, the men in green took down Bangladesh by seven wickets before losing to India by 228 runs.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

