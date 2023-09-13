Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ravichandran Ashwin, the India spinner, has warned other teams ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup about Pakistan’s “quality seam attack.”

Many former and current cricketers believe that the men in green arguably possess the best pace attack as it features Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

It should be noted that Pakistan have only won the 50-over World Cup once, which came back in 1992 when Imran Khan was captain.

“Pakistan also have a quality seam attack,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team have been in good form lately as they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before smashing Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Currently, they are involved in the Asia Cup, where they started off with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was rained off.

Having progressed to the Super Four stage, the men in green defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets and then suffered their first loss as India battered them by 228 runs.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

