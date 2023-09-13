Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir said fellow left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi can become Pakistan’s version of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya if he keeps making improvements to his batting.

Afridi amazed everyone with his power-hitting skills during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the tournament, he scored 133 runs in 12 matches as captain of the Lahore Qalandars, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 26.60 and a strike-rate of 168.35.

The 23-year-old starred with the bat in his team’s victory over the Multan Sultans in the final as he smashed an unbeaten 44 off 15 balls, which included two boundaries and five sixes.

“If he keeps working on this and believes that he can improve his batting, then definitely. Practice makes you perfect,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently took six wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He then claimed six wickets in three ODIs at an average of 16.33.

Currently, he is featuring in the Asia Cup and has picked up eight wickets in four games at an average of 22.87.

Pakistan have been in good form in the tournament as they beat Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point apiece with India after their match was washed out, and defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets. However, they were then handed their first loss as India thumped them by 228 runs in the Super Four stage.

The men in green will be looking to get their campaign back on track when they take on Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

