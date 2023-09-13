Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the former batting coach, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is unlike any other cricketer in the world as his ability to “overcome struggles are unparalleled”.

Azam is constantly under pressure to score runs for his country and when he does go through any rough patch, he is heavily criticised for it.

Luckily for the men in green, the 28-year-old’s periods of poor form don’t come often and neither do they last long as well.

For Yousuf, this shows just how tough Azam is and the elite skills he possesses.

“Babar’s knowledge and capability to overcome struggles are unparalleled,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has performed well for Pakistan as of late as he scored 76 runs in two Test matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then went on to amass 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Currently, he is captaining Pakistan in the Asia Cup and has accumulated 178 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 151, at an average of 59.33.

Pakistan started the tournament with a convincing 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was rained off.

Despite this, the men in green progressed to the Super Four stage and cruised past Bangladesh by seven wickets.

After this, they suffered their first setback as India demolished them by 228 runs.

Pakistan will be aiming to turn things around when they take on Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

