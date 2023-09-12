Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Jason Roy, the England opener, said Pakistan seamer Ihsanullah is “bowling extremely well” at the moment.

Roy played against Ihsanullah in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where the 20-year-old speedster picked up 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Given how well he bowled and the fact that he was included in the Pakistan team for the series against Afghanistan and New Zealand, the England batsman acknowledged that it shows just how effective the Matta native has been.

“He is bowling extremely well,” he told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

Ihsanullah wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also isn’t in the team for the ongoing Asia Cup, where the men in green began with a comprehensive 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was washed out.

Having qualified for the Super Four stage, Pakistan thumped Bangladesh by seven wickets and then suffered their first loss in the tournament as India crushed them by 228 runs.

Next up will be a Super Four showdown against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Why should I be worried, Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim rates his chances for World Cup selection

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 6134 ( 87.02 % ) No! 915 ( 12.98 % )

Like this: Like Loading...