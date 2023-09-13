Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan captain, feels that top order batsman Shan Masood’s selection in the Test squad “is not justified.”

Latif believes other batsmen deserve a chance as Masood has failed to make the most of his opportunities.

The 33-year-old, who was born in Kuwait, recently played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he made 97 runs, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 32.33.

“His selection is not justified,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan or the ongoing Asia Cup, where Pakistan started in brutal fashion as they thumped Nepal by 238 runs.

They then shared one point apiece with India as their match was rained off after the men in blue scored 266 in their innings.

Despite this, Pakistan advanced to the Super Four stage and beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in Lahore.

However, in their next game against India, they were comprehensive beaten by 228 runs.

Pakistan will now face off against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Can’t only hit fours and sixes, Pakistan batsman Mohammad Haris to focus on another essential aspect of his batting

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 6359 ( 86.36 % ) No! 1004 ( 13.64 % )

Like this: Like Loading...