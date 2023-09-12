Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, the spin-bowling all-rounder, has made it clear that he has no tension about whether he will be selected in the Pakistan team for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India as he has no control over the selectors’ decision.

Imad has not played ODI cricket since November 2020, but he has been in good form lately.

He captained the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and amassed 404 runs in 10 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 134.66 and a strike-rate of 170.46.

He also picked up nine wickets at an average of 28.22 and an economy rate of 7.93.

Following this, he represented Pakistan in their T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

While it has been close to three years since his last ODI, Imad insisted that there is nothing he can do but wait for Pakistan’s World Cup team to be announced.

He does, however, have the backing of legendary spinner Saeed Ajmal, who said that the men in green should recall the 34-year-old in the 50-over format.

“If truth be told, neither [do] I fret over this [World Cup] selection too much nor am I thinking about it right now. It is straightforward, whatever they decide, they decide,” Imad told Cricket Pakistan. “Nonetheless, I will be available at that point in time.

“There’s nothing better than serving Pakistan. So if anything happens, more than welcome, but I honestly don’t beat my head over selection because this is something that isn’t in my control nor I can control it.”

Imad wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also failed to make the cut for the Asia Cup, where the men in green started with a convincing 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Going into the Super Four stage, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets prior to suffering a 228-run loss to India.

Their next match will be against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Fills me with confidence, Zaman Khan thanks Pakistan coaching staff member for supporting him

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 6133 ( 87.03 % ) No! 914 ( 12.97 % )

Like this: Like Loading...