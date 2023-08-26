Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saeed Ajmal believes spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has to be in Pakistan’s ODI team going forward.

Imad has not played ODI cricket since November 2020, but has been in good form as of late.

He captained the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 404 runs in 10 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 134.66 and a strike-rate of 170.46.

He also took nine wickets at an average of 28.22 and an economy rate of 7.93.

The 34-year-old then scored 95 runs in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which included a top score of 64 not out, at an average of 47.50 and a strike-rate of 98.95.

In addition to his strong batting performance, he also claimed two wickets at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 5.12.

Following that, he finished with eight wickets in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at an average of 10.37 and an economy rate of 5.92.

Considering how useful he can be, Ajmal feels it is time Pakistan recall him in the 50-over format.

“Pakistan should definitely play Imad Wasim in ODIs,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in their Test series and are now facing Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series.

After this, they will participate in the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Among the top three or four, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan player whose performances prove it

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 4925 ( 87.43 % ) No! 708 ( 12.57 % )

Like this: Like Loading...